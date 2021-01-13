Small Love Potion Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Small Love Potion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $571,301.83 and $69,089.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00027695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00112332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00262480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00063075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00062950 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,528.57 or 0.91762866 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.

