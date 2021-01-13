Smartshare Market Capitalization Reaches $838,115.68 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $838,115.68 and $241,999.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smartshare Token Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

