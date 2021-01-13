Smartshare Trading Down 22.4% This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $770,459.41 and approximately $226,096.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00062167 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Smartshare Token Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

