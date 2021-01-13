SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $637.00 and last traded at $654.91. 894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $661.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.65.

SMC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMECF)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

