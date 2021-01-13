Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce $12.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.01 million and the highest is $12.20 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $50.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.90 million to $51.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $52.87 million, with estimates ranging from $51.44 million to $54.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMSI. TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $247.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.53. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,023.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 543.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth $87,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 236.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth $149,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

