Smith Micro Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,964 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,455% compared to the average volume of 255 call options.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,023.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMSI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

