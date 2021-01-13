Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.43 and last traded at $53.43. 14,764,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 15,885,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Truist raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

Get Snap alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $164,518.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,835,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $1,412,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,410,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,167,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,275,131 shares of company stock worth $85,331,637.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Snap by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 87,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $854,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.