Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $325.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.23.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,131. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.44.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

