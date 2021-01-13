SnowGem Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000920 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 147.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

