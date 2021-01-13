Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.90 and last traded at $40.90. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $216.65 million for the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDAF)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

