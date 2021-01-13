SolarCoin (SLR) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 24.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $966,084.31 and $285.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00390149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,138,890 coins and its circulating supply is 62,046,190 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

