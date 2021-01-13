Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Shares of Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.24. Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$10.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.58.

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) Company Profile (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce organic omega nutraceuticals and bio-pharmaceutical active ingredients/therapies.

