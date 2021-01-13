Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOLVY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Solvay to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLVY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. 28,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. Solvay has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

