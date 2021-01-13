SoMee.Social (ONG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $636,735.42

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $636,735.42 and $19,493.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SoMee.Social coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SoMee.Social has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00043686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.24 or 0.00388851 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00040892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.36 or 0.04259911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social (ONG) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,936,671 coins. SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social Coin Trading

SoMee.Social can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

