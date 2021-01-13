Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Shares Down 6.2%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 637,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 700,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

