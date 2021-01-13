Sonora Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,096. The firm has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.26 and a 200 day moving average of $238.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.92.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

