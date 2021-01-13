Sonora Investment Management LLC Buys 2,963 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.46. The firm has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

