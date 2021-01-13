Sonora Investment Management LLC Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Shares of KLAC traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $290.10. 980,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $296.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

