Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $13.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15,402.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.66 million to $4.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $344.53 million to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million.

SRNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

