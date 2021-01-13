South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.00

Shares of South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 5400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$42,905.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53.

South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) Company Profile (CVE:STS)

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

