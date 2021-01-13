Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,373 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,386,000. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 35,735 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,968. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.96.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

