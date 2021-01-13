Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,493 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $16,407,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.38. The company had a trading volume of 347,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,220,892. The stock has a market cap of $174.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.03. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $117.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti cut their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

