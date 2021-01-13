Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 14,890 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 84,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,502. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $60.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

