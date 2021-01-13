Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 3,530 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.45. 1,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,286. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $125.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

