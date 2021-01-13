Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 6,220 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $82.34. 24,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,077. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $82.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.67.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.