Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 667,054 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 469.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 809,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,054 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Silver Trust worth $19,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,601,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

