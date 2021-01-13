Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF were worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $419,000.

Shares of BATS:WLDR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,704 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11.

