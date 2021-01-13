Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,710 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,496,000 after purchasing an additional 289,096 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after buying an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $148.08. The company had a trading volume of 188,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,467. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

