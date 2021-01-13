Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $12.30 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,767 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $93,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.4% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.64. 260,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,109,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $161.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.73. The company has a market capitalization of $178.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

