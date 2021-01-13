Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $17.71 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.72. 349,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,605,941. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72.

