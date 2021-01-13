Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $20.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,452 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $192,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,583 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,116,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,142,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,918,000 after purchasing an additional 684,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.76. 42,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,378. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

