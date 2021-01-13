Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.84.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $543.05. 238,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,800,460. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.