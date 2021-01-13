Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 43,544 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $53,000.

VTIP stock remained flat at $$51.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 23,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,788. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

