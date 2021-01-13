Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 5,502 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.17. The company had a trading volume of 239,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,367. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

