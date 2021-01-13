Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,740,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after acquiring an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $10.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,756.61. 41,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,221. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,847.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,770.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,611.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

