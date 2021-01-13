Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 9,216 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.77. 565,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,294,964. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $52.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.