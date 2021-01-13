Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $42,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $310,739,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.50. 257,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,190. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $199.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

