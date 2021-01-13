Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 26,785 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,785 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.44% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $13,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $24,966,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 322.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 341,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 260,213 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 270,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 175,905 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 116,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 89,641 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 119,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 59,597 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.61. The stock had a trading volume of 125,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,765. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.