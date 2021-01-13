Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 3,313 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $63,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.50. 748,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,190,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $192.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

