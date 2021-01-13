SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,779 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 163.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,580,000.

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.89. The stock had a trading volume of 302,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day moving average of $106.80. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

