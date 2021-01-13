SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Trading Down 0%

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) traded down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.42. 80,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 145,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

