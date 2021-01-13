SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 11,818.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,824 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $15,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. 90,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,668. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

