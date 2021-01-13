SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Shares Up 0%

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.25 and last traded at $35.25. 5,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 5,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

