SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 532.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 183.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $71.72. 206,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,462. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

