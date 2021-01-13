SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.7% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $283,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.73. The company had a trading volume of 116,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,504. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.04. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.95.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

