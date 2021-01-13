SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $134.10

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $134.10 and last traded at $134.10, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.48.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 202,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

