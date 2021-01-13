SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Raised by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $10,117,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.73. The stock had a trading volume of 80,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,283. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $446.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.25.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.