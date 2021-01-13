SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 139.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 165,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 817,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after buying an additional 138,688 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 126.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 98,675 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 681.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 67,349 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $43.27. 1,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,798. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.