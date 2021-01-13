Spectiv Trading Up 34.2% Over Last 7 Days (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a total market cap of $29,667.39 and $47.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.00382763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00040665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.77 or 0.04196672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.