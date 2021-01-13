Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $101.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $73.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $82.55.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 40.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

